A great pair of yard boots are an essential part of any horse rider’s wardrobe, but how do you know which one are really suited to the needs of a busy equestrian? The best yard boots for horse riders will be robust, comfortable, hard-wearing and offer excellent grip on a range of surfaces. They need to be able to cope with both mud and the effects of mucking out. And ideally we want them to look stylish so they can be hosed down and worn while walking a cross-country course or attending a county show in inclement conditions.

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The products in this group test were trialled by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. A former school teacher, Jo has produced a number of horses up to CCI*** level. She now combines competing with producing young horses and training riders of all ages. She is based in Dorset, alongside her 16-year-old daughter Jess. The yard has a reputation for high standards (horses) and high spirits (staff).

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best yard boots for horse riders

*BEST IN TEST*

RRP £125

“Overall, these boots were excel lent for me. They were very comfortable to wear around the yard and especially when I was walking cross-country courses while out eventing. I would definitely recommend the Le Chameau Vierzon jersey lined boot to a friend.”

Score 9/10

*BEST VALUE*

RRP £79.99

“Although these are not the sort of boot I would naturally go for in terms of the colour and overall look, I was really impressed. They have lasted really well, are very comfortable and have kept my feet warm without causing them to sweat. These boots were great value, comfortable and tough.”

Score 9/10

RRP £79.95

“These boots really stood up to rigorous testing. I put them through deep bogs, marsh land and very heavy going and they never leaked, while offering great support without being restrictive. While wearing these boots my feet were never cold or uncomfortable. These are a great tough and comfortable winter boot.”

Score 9/10

RRP £129.99

“I thought these boots looked very stylish, fashionable and technical. They were very comfortable, had good foot balance and were particularly sturdy. I would prefer for the calf to be more fitted to make them more practical as a work boot, but they are a great looking boot to wear out and about.”

Score 8/10

RRP £84.95

“These are a very, very good winter boot that keeps you warm in the foot as well as up your calves. They are comfortable to wear while working around the yard as they are particularly grippy, give you good balance and are hardwearing. I would recommend Grub’s Frostline Boots to people who suffer from cold feet.”

Score: 8/10

RRP £79.99

“These are a very good, strong, tough pair of boots that will stand the test of time. They are very comfortable, easy to get on and off and have just been as good on the yard as they have been out in the countryside. They are comfortable and warm, which makes they idea for winter.”

Score: 8/10

RRP £54.95

“These boots gave me very good foot support and offered excellent grip on slippery surfaces. They also were very tough, especially in the sole. I liked their short calves, which made them slightly cooler in the warmer weather, but the roomy ankle and wide calves meant that hay and straw easily got into the boot, which was annoying.”

Score: 7/10

