For a variety of purposes — our pick of the best tweed riding jackets

Whether you are showing, hunting or eventing, we bring you our pick of the best tweed jackets covering a variety of weights and designs

Tweed riding jackets or hacking jackets are mainly worn for showing, hunting, lower levels of eventing and for children, although there is no reason that they can’t be worn in other disciplines. To be technically correct, they should be accompanied with buff or cream jodhpurs and a coloured stock or tie. Coats made of pure wool are good for warmth during the winter, while the jackets made using a wool blend are better for the hotter summer months. If you are looking for a jacket specifically for hunting, a wool lining is a good choice while a lighter silk or satin lining will be cooler to wear. There are no rules on the type and design of tweed so which one you choose is up to you, although more conservative choices are more traditional.

Equetech Marlow Deluxe tweed riding jacket

This jacket is made using exclusive Equetech tweed and features flap pockets with concealed zips with a Navy velvet inset collar and a gold jacquard lining. The jacket is comfortable to wear in the saddle, while flattering your figure.

RRP: £154.50

Visit: www.equetech.com

Dublin Cubbington tweed jacket

The Dublin Cubbington tweed jacket is a tailored jacket made using a herringbone wool blend with a tone on tone velvet collar. The jacket features dual rear vents for an improved fit and has two useful front pockets. The lining is made of polyester. This jacket can used for showing or any other discipline. It comes with a complimentary coat bag and hanger.

RRP: from £69.99

Visit: www.dublinclothing.co.uk

Cavallo Flint tweed jacket

This new show jacket from Cavallo aims to ensure you are looking and performing at your best. Made from a high-quality wool blend, this fitted jacket features a classic check tweed design and laurel detailing on the buttons for decoration. The stretch lining makes the jacket comfortable to wear and it has the added benefit of being machine washable.

RRP: £299

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk

Caldene Southwold tweed jacket

A classic, pure-wool jacket with two rear riding vents, flap pockets and fox head buttons. This blue tweed is new this season, but it also comes in light and dark brown and sage in sizes from 24in to 44in.

RRP: from £95

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Oliver Brown Men’s Keepers hunt coat

This hardwearing tweed hunting coat has been designed for warmth and durability while out hunting. It has been woven specifically for Oliver Brown and produced at their woollen mill on the Scottish borders. Made to a high standard with good attention to detail, this coat has been traditionally tailored and features three buttons, flap pockets and a full wool lining.

RRP: £495

Visit: www.oliverbrown.org.uk

Pikeur Epsom tweed jacket

The Pikeur Epsom Tweed Jacket is exclusively made for the UK market using a wool blend. This show jacket is flattering, comfortable and features rear riding vents and a four button closure.

RRP: £162.50

Visit: pikeur.equineandcountry.co.uk

Shires Huntingdon Men’s hacking jacket

This quality, classic show jacket is made from 100% pure wool with a smart satin lining. Features include classic tailoring, double rear vents and flap pockets.

RRP: £129.99

Visit: www.theridinghabit.co.uk

