Check out our selection of comfortable, breathable and stylish riding tights that will keep you looking and feeling cool this summer

Riding tights are all the rage right now as the spring sunshine finally makes a break through the cloud. Designed to be cool, lightweight, breathable and very comfortable, riding leggings can also be used for other activities such as yoga or going the gym. It is important that they provide sufficient grip in the saddle, with a choice of extra grip areas being available either across the whole seat or just on the inside of the knee, similar to normal breeches. Other features to look out for include flat seams (or, even better, no seams at all); good four-way stretch to make them easy to wear; pockets, such as a useful phone pocket on the outside of the thigh; reflective areas; and mesh panelling to aid breathability.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.



The Tabah riding leggings from White Horse Equestrian are made of technical stretch material and are comfortable and stylish. They have a high waistband, high leg silicone grip, Bow and Arrow branded embroidery on waistband and a Bow and Arrow rubber badge on the left side.

Buy now: Bow & Arrow Tabah equine breeches from £19.99



These Balance women’s riding tights from Noble Outfitters are a combination of equestrian performance and fit. The design gives a flattering fit thanks to the high-stretch fabric made from 76% supplex nylon and 24% spandex jersey. Additional features include Opti Dry technology to wick moisture away from the skin, Toray Ultrasuede knee patches to give grip, a secure front pocket on the thigh, a hidden pocket inside the back waist, a lightweight stretch hem to reduce bulk inside boots and a flat seam construction.

Buy now: Noble Outfitters Balance riding tight from £52.85

Noble Outfitters Balance Riding Tight: review I tested the navy Balance Riding Tights in medium. My first impression was that the breeches looked extremely comfortable, as…



These lightweight and breathable riding tights are fitted with cool mesh side panels and are made from a four-way stretch, antibacterial, moisture-wicking fabric. They feature a micro fibre knee with inside leg patches. Other features include side pockets, a smooth self fabric waist, streamline design and a reflective logo detail.

Buy now: Horseware womens riding tights from £49.95



These riding tights are made of a four-way stretch fabric that offers flexibility and freedom of movement, while a PU silicone gel print seat offers optimum grip and stability in the saddle. Available in a selection of colours, these tights are equally useful whether you are at home or in competition.

Buy now: Dublin Performance Cool-It Gel ladies riding tights from £34.99



These tights have a trendy silicone print on the full seat that matches that of a heavier breech. They are lightweight, easy to wear and breathable.

Buy now: Horze Juliet Women’s Full Seat riding breeches from £39.63



With a full stretch, quick-drying fabric that makes you feel as comfortable as possible and a silicone grip at the seat and knee, these tights are practical and comfortable. The reflective print is there to improve your visibility in the saddle and all the design aspects work together to make the tights stylish and useful.

Buy now: Mountain Horse Sienna Tech tights from £74.95



The Katilyn Leggings from Kingsland are luxurious soft training leggings that you can wear both in and out of the saddle. They have a silicone knee grip, are made of a durable and stretchy material, are breathable, quick-drying and have a contrast panel in the sides and a Kingsland logo on the thigh.

Buy now: Kingsland Kaitlyn Knee Grip tights from £90.38



These easy to wear and super comfortable stretch leggings are designed specially for riding. The technical fabric keeps moisture levels low and dries quickly. They are easy to pull on with an elasticated waist and drawcord, plus there is a handy rear waist zip pocket. Additional features include self-fabric knee patches, flat lock seams, elastic at the ankles and reflective prints.

Buy now: Shires Ladies’ Paris riding leggings from £39.89



Designed with a supportive, body forming fabric, the Burford riding tights offer cooling mesh panels along the sides to keep you cool while in the saddle.

Buy now: Bridleway Ladies’ Burford riding tights from £39.99



These comfortable riding tights with a silicone print full seat are designed to be ideal to wear during the summer. These soft tights have a bold B Vertigo branded stripe up the leg and around the back, plus the flexible sizing system allows for comfort on any body type.

Buy now: B Vertigo Jenny Women’s Silicone Full Seat riding tights from £76.99



These are designed for riders who are looking for a light, extremely elastic breech suitable for the summer. These tights are designed to provide the rider with the ultimate contact with the horse, while the smooth fabric surface discourages dust, straw and hair from ruining their smart appearance.

Buy now: Covalliero Emporia riding tights from £52.79



These tights are made from a very elastic material, which gives a great fit, as well as an ergonomic compression effect for improved blood circulation. They are great for hot days, due to the thin material and the way they transport sweat away from the skin. There are no seams on the inside of the leg, a full seat silicone grip and integrated practical pockets on the hip and the lower back.

Buy now: Galdur riding tights from £81.86

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.