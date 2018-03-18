13 really useful products for the new eventing season

From stop watches to WD40, we bring you our selection of products that are both practical and useful for your days out eventing

The 2018 eventing season is underway so now is a good time to update items of your eventing kit that have seen better days or invest in some new products to make your competition days that bit easier.

This year some of the British Eventing rule changes include the allowance of jackets in any single conservative colour up to intermediate level, non-competing horses now need to wear a bridle number, and rowel spurs are now permitted in all phase, plus new dressage tests have been added. As a result of these changes you may want to invest in some new products to accommodate these changes.

The OE395 optimum ultimate event watch is easy to use with a large clear LCD display screen and bold digits in a compact and comfortable design. It can count up and down and has an alarm feature.

Practice your tests off your horse with this useful wipe clean double sided board, printed with the long arena on one side and the short arena on the other. Complete with wipe off pen.

A practical and comfortable number bib with a clear plastic front and rear, which is adjustable at the shoulder and sides.

When you are rushing around after walking the course, then getting ready for each discipline, a boot jack stored in your lorry can make you day a lot easier

A stainless steel wall-mountable rosette display featuring a love heart and comes complete with eight ‘tails‘ of ribbon and a starter kit set of 10 Velcro dots that you can use to connect your rosettes to the ribbons. Display your show rosettes in a colourful and easy-to-do fashion with this rosette display, whether it is in your home or in your lorry.

This clever collapsible design includes a lowering top bar, which allows the inversion of saddles for cleaning. It has a vinyl tray underneath to hold cleaning materials and other useful items.

This practical Shires stud kit consists of a selection of studs, a spanner T-tap, a wire stud brush and pick, and other useful tools, all supplied in a handy carrying box. A great starter kit or as a back up to your existing one.

This Cavalliera professional cord show jacket for women, is made of premium stretch cord fabric. A first-class tailored fit with superior stretch allows this premium show coat to move with the body.

A great addition to your lorry in case of emergencies such as stubborn studs, stiff ramps and tricky jockey doors. No eventing lorry should be without it!

This lightweight but sturdy eventing whip is available in five colour combinations, with a non-slip grip and flexible end. It is also suitable for showjumping and hunting.

For those of you that are looking for a new set of cross-country colours or wanting to jazz up your existing ones with a new hat silk or top, don’t miss these.

Made from premium leather and perfect for adding a touch of class to any bridle needing a number. It secures with a hook and stud fastenings, plus it come with the changable numbers.

These ladies rowel spurs measure 30mm, are made from stainless steel and come with straps.

