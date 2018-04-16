Best medium weight turnout rugs for chilly spring days

While spring is here, the weather is still in limbo between hot and cold, so don’t miss these great medium weight turnout rugs

Medium weight turnout rugs are an ideal choice when the weather is changeable, such as during spring and autumn. The best medium weight turnout rugs should provide a clipped horse with some warmth, while being waterproof and breathable. It is important that your choice of rug fits the shape of your horse, allowing him to move freely while if he decides to stretch his legs in the field. If you horse has large shoulders then a rug with a front dart is a good idea, and if your horse is particularly active in the field, then a rug with both cross-surcingles and rear leg straps may help keep the rug in place. Take a look at our full guide to buying turn-out rugs for more helpful advice.

This new generation of rug with intelligent fabric technology and lightweight filling ensures it can be worn comfortably in temperatures up to 15°C. The rug has a 1680 denier ballistic nylon outer shell fabric. This 100% waterproof, outer shell is threaded through with a Teflon and Lami-Cell coating, which helps keep the rug clean and breathable while protecting and extending the life of the rug. The rug’s filling is ‘Hollow-Fibre Fill’ which gives the impression of a much denser insulation without the associated weight. This and the rug’s ‘CoolPlus’ lining draws excess heat away from the horse’s skin, helping to acclimatise your horse and wick away any moisture. A fully-lined detachable neck cover is also available.

Layered fill for more warmth with less weight — this turnout rug is ideal for the spring’s unpredictable weather. This rug is made from 1000 denier ballistic nylon, a strong and durable turnout material for a waterproof yet breathable outer. The rug uses vari-layer technology and thermo bonded fibre fill to keep your horse warm on cool spring days. It features a surefit neck design with V-front neck closure to give freedom to graze, leg arches, reflective strips, wipe clean tail cord, liner loops, three secure cross surcingles and shine enhancing polyester lining. The rug comes with a detachable hood and 250g filling.

This rug is packed with features to give your horse freedom of movement, comfort and protection. The strong 1200 denier polyester outer shell is both waterproof, breathable and triple weaved for extra strength with 220g of polyfill for warmth. The WeatherBeeta Freestyle system includes features designed to achieve the best fit and freedom of movement for your horse. To keep your horse warm and dry from head to tail, the new removable snug fit fleece neck cuff offers adjustable protection from the elements while the full wrap tail flap is gusseted to wrap around the quarters for the best weather protection. The cupped shoulder dart is shaped around the shoulder and works with the forward positioned gusset to allow total natural movement. The comfort cuff adds padding and warmth at the chest and the wither relief pad helps prevent rubbing on the mane. Additional features include quick clip front chest closures, adjustable removable web/elastic legs straps and reflective panels at the gusset and tail so you can easily spot your horse at night.

This classy looking rug has a Teflon coated, 600 denier ripstop outer shell, 250g insulation layer and a nylon lining that helps polish the horse’s coat. Other features include quick release front fastenings, cross surcingles, removable leg straps and a generous pleated tail flap.

The Bucas Smartex turnout range combines durability and comfort for your horse across a broad range of temperatures. All of the Smartex range can be put on a wet horse after exercise or washing and the stay-dry lining will wick away the moisture, dry your horse and the lining will remain dry next to your horse’s skin. The Smartex fits well with shoulder darts, strong front closing system and ballistic nylon shell with waterproof and breathable coating.

This rug has an integral neck cover and generous tail flap offering top to tail protection from the elements. Features include a 600 denier waterproof and breathable rip-stop outer, 250g insulation, adjustable quick release breast fastenings and a nylon anti-rub lining. Additional fabric inset at the wither gives a generous neck length and allows greater freedom of movement.

This tough, 1200 denier ripstop fabric is fully breathable and waterproof, with easy to use fastenings, roomy tri-vent shoulder pleat to allow full freedom of movement and an anti rub lining.

The Bravo 12 Plus Turnout Medium is a high quality mid-weight rug with 250g of fill. It is both waterproof and breathable with a 1200 denier polyester outer and a shine enhancing polyester lining. It has the classic Horseware patented front leg arches and is cut to Horseware’s surefit neck design to allow for full freedom of movement.

