Medium weight stable rugs your horse will thank you for

While winter may be nearly here, this year the weather is still in limbo between mild and chilly, so don't miss these useful medium weight stable rugs for in-between temperatures

This rug features a 600 denier polyester outer with 240g of fill in the body, and a 120g fill tail flap. The rug is water repellent, breathable and anatomically formed with double stitched back seam and fleece collar. It also features double adjustable front buckles with quick release clips and Velcro closures, adjustable cross surcingles and adjustable, detachable elastic leg straps. There are also shoulder gussets and a rectangular, padded and quilted tail flap, plus three D-rings and Velcro on the outside, which allow the attachment of a neck cover. Available in black and sizes 165cm, 175cm, 185cm, 195cm, 205cm, 215cm.

Buy now: BR Passion stable rug from £74.95

The classic Rambo stable rug is extremely tough and durable and will keep the chill off your horse while in this stable this autumn, thanks to a strong 1000D ripstop polyester outer, smooth microfiber lining and soft thermo bonded fiberfill. The rug is complete with classic front closures, cross surcingles and a tail cord as standard. The rug is breathable with 200g fill. Available in black with pale grey and grey, or dark brown with beige and brown. Sizes 5’6-7’3.

Buy now: Rambo stable rug from £128.99

This useful medium weight rug has a 210D outer in this smart checked fabric, a 150g insulation layer and an anti-rub nylon lining that polishes the horse’s coat. It also features adjustable quick-release front fastenings, cross surcingles and a fillet string. A matching neck cover is sold separately. Available in navy/white or black/white and sizes 5’6 to 7’.

Buy now: Mark Todd meduium weight stable rug from £46.78

This practical rug is ideal for most times of year and can be used on its own or as an extra layer. Features include a 600 denier outer fabric, 280g insulation, nylon anti-rub lining, adjustable twin breast fastenings, removable elasticated leg straps and a fillet string. Available in black/red and sizes 5’6 to 7’.

Buy now: JHL medium weight stable rug from £75

This rug has a 420 denier outer fabric with 300g fibrefill and a smooth lining for comfort. The double adjustable front closure with clip hooks and D-rings, shoulder gusset, cross surcingles plus leg straps and tail flap all help give this rug a great fit. In addition the rug has a wide fleece collar which makes the rug extra comfortable for the horse and protects the mane.

Buy now: Catago 300g stable rug from £69.99



A traditional-style stable rug made from 210 denier plain weave Oxford polyester with a soft-feel lining. Generously cut, it is part diamond quilted and has a 300g insulating polyfill for warmth.

Buy now: Masta Avante 300g Stable rug from £47.54

This rug and neck set has a 600 denier breathable outer with a cosy 200g polyfill. It is fully lined and has deep shoulder gussets for comfort, twin chest fastenings, adjustable surcingles, fillet string and a tail flap.

Buy now: Shires Highlander Original 200g Medium Weight Stable Rug from £89.99

This insulating stable rug features a 210 denier ripstop outer and a polyester lining to add shine to your horse’s coat. It has the classic Horseware Amigo cut with twin chest fastenings and adjustable surcingles.

Buy now: Horseware Amigo Insulator 200g Medium Weight Rug from £71.95

Made from a strong 600 denier ripstop outer shell that has a channel quilt with a 210T polyester lining. Fitted with a quick clip front closure and a memory foam wither relief pad that contours to the horses shape and lifts the rug off the wither to reduce rubbing and give extra comfort. Other features include a fillet string and twin low cross surcingles.

Buy now: Weatherbeeta Comfitec 600D Channel Quilt Medium rug from £89.99

