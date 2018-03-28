Hopefully the ‘Beast from the East’ and all the other arctic weather has now passed and we can start to look forward to the warmer months (even if we are still putting up with the rain…)

With this in mind, we have selected the best lightweight ladies’ riding jackets that are all breathable, water resistant and comfortable.

When buying a lightweight jacket it’s worth weighing up the look verses the practicality, for example chic looking zips may not be as waterproof as enclosed ones. Also, a hood is useful when you are on the yard, but can be an annoyance while in saddle. Some of these coats have either a detachable hood or a fold-away one, which gives you the best of both worlds. Lastly, for maximum protection from the weather, it is good if the cuffs close tightly around the wrist and the seams are taped to prevent water from leaking through the stitching.

This stretchy softshell jacket is both wind and water repellent. It features golden zippers from YKK with Equestrian Stockholm’s own zipper puller. A stylish addition to any rider’s wardrobe.

Buy now: Equestrian Stockholm softshell jacket from £112



This is a functional and trendy softshell jacket that’s waterproof, windproof and breathable. It is made of a lightweight fabric with fully taped seams.

Buy now: Mountain Horse Cruise Tech softshell jacket from £115



This ladies’ jacket is fully waterproof and breathable with taped seams and a hidden hood to offer great protection against the elements. The jacket has a full length two-way front zip, with zipped side pockets, a back zipped pocket and hem toggles.

Buy now: Horseware Cassie Waterproof softshell jacket from £44.26



The new Ariat Team softshell jacket is made from a smooth twill material, which is both water and wind resistant and has a microfleece backing for comfort. The jacket has a mock collar and zip hand pockets and provides a flattering fit. Featuring a smart colour block design, it is finished with Ariat logo embroidery.

Buy now: Ariat Women’s Team softshell 1 from £67.97



This jacket is made to protect you against the elements whilst having a sporty look. It is made from breathable and water resistant material, with a detachable hood and stand-up collar, which assists in making it windproof.

Buy now: HKM Sports Women’s softshell jacket from £32.20



A good jacket for outdoor equestrian wear all year round, the Pikeur Angeline women’s jacket is water and wind resistant, crafted from a durable softshell, which offers superb freedom of movement and optimum comfort.

Buy now: Pikeur Angeline Womens Softshell jacket from £146.68



This breathable and waterproof jacket is made with two-way stretch fabric and standing collar. Other features include an elastic rib on hem and cuffs, YKK reverse zipper and embroidery on chest and back.

Buy now: Kingsland Equestrian Corizon Ladies’ softshell jacket from £129



This stylish waterproof and breathable coat has curved seam lines and a practical, adjustable hood. It is made from a contemporary three-layer fabric with a graphic print on the inside and features a back zipped vent to allow freedom of movement and easy fit over the saddle plus taped seams. The jacket also benefits from contrast colour waterproof zips and Velcro tab adjusters at the cuffs.

Buy now: Toggi Ashford Ladies waterproof jacket from £125



This jacket is both waterproof and breathable while being comfortable and lightweight. Its two-layer, seam-taped, windproof and mesh-lined construction ensures comfort while coupling with a base layer. It comes with a detachable and adjustable hood with a stiffened peak that keeps run-off water away from your face. Other features include Velcro adjustable cuffs with a durable rubber cuff tab to deliver a tailored fit to enhance heat retention. Lastly the Team GBR branding makes it easy to show your support for our equestrians.

Buy now: Women’s Team GBR Sardinia BR1 Jacket from £150

