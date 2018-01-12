15 ladies’ fleeces to keep you that extra bit cosy

When temperatures plummet, a fleece is an ideal layer for riding in or just for wearing around the yard. Don't miss this great selection...
Craghoppers Inessa half zip
The Inessa is a lightweight microfleece with a half zip and is ideal for those looking for warmth without weight. As an added bonus, it is quick drying and ease of care is guaranteed thanks to Craghoppers Wash&Wear technology. The Inessa features a zipped sleeve pocket and elasticated bound cuffs and collar.
Buy now: Craghopppers Inessa half zip from £21.33
EDZ ladies’ microfleece Midlayer full zip jacket
This practical lightweight fleece is made from quick drying performance micro-fleece offering good thermal properties. This durable jacket has a full-length zip, is slightly fitted for a flattering silhouette, has flat seams and is a good insulator without much bulk. It is easy to wash and is available in grey.
Buy now: EDZ ladies’ microfleece Midlayer full zip jacket from £39.99
Asenby Ladies’ Full Zip Fleece Jacket
This flattering top is crafted from anti-pill fleece and features quilted woven front panels. A discreet ingot at the front and a leather patch at the back adds to its country style, while the zipped pockets ensure that valuables are kept safe.
Buy now: Asenby Ladies’ Full Zip Fleece Jacket from £74.95
Schoffel Burley Ladies’ Fleece
The Burley Fleece is a high quality ladies fleece from Schoffel made with Polartec Thermal Pro200-weight fleece. It features an Alcantara trim and a feminine cut with a drawcord at the hem and two zip pockets. With elasticated fleece cuffs and a concealed front zip, the Schoffel Burley Fleece is a great extra layer to keep you really warm.
Buy now: Schoffel Burley Ladies’ Fleece from £169.95
HyRIDER Signature Fleece
A stylish, breathable fleece that offers comfort and warmth. This durable fleece would be a great addition to any equestrian wardrobe.
Buy now: HyRIDER Signature Fleece from £36.99
Musto Women’s Essential Fleece Jacket
This top is made from Arctec 240 fleece for a high degree of thermo-regulated comfort. The elastic bound hem and cuffs with elastic cord thumb loops provide a tailored fit and keep the sleeves in place, while flatlock seams are barely noticeable against your skin.
Buy now: Musto Women’s Essential Fleece Jacket from £64.13
Helly Hansen Women’s Day Breaker 1/2 Zip Fleece
This super-lightweight half zip ladies fleece is warm, breathable and comfortable. It features flat lock seams for low bulk and is available in a variety of colourways, making it very versatile.
Buy now: Helly Hansen Women’s Day Breaker 1/2 Zip Fleece from £24.48
Pikeur June Fleece Sweat Jacket
This stylish top has a stand-up collar with decorative cord and diamanté Pikeur logo on the right sleeve.
Buy now: Pikeur June Fleece Sweat Jacket from £103.70
Tottie Maven Sport Fleece
Available in blue or purple, this super soft micro fleece has a close fitting, active cut with stretch side panels for a slim look and raglan sleeves with thumbhole detail. There’s a handy phone pocket makes it ideal for hacking out, and you can have it personalised with your own name.
Buy now: Tottie Maven Sport Fleece from £26.99
Cavallo Jacky jacket
This soft, light fleece is a versatile machine-washable winter jacket. It is ideal for layering up to add extra warmth or can be worn as a lighter option as it is heat insulating, while offering breathability for active use.
Buy now: Cavallo Jacky jacket from £112.23
Regatta Ladies’ Zalina Zip Fleece
This fleece is perfect for use at the yard or out and about. Its 230gsm fleece fabric will keep you warm and it’s great for layering too. It has a breeze-blocking collar for extra warmth.
Buy now: Regatta Ladies’ Zalina Zip Fleece from £24.99
Aigle Ladies’ Azerio Double Sided Fleece Jacket
This double-sided fleece gives an extra element of warmth. It has contrast lining and piped edges for a really stylish finish. It also features a stand up collar and two secure zip pockets.
Buy now: Aigle Ladies’ Azerio Double Sided Fleece Jacket from £70
Horseware Ladies’ Keeva Technical Fleece
This super soft and cosy fleece is made of 100% polyester fleece with anti pilling treatment. The soft shell side panels offer a really flattering fit and the zip pockets will keep your belongings secure.
Buy now: Horseware Ladies’ Keeva Technical Fleece from £39.95
Ariat Ladies’ Basis Full Zip Fleece
This beautiful fleece is an ideal extra layer for when temperatures drop. Its thick fleece material makes it especially cosy, while the fleece-lined pockets will keep your hands warm too. Perfect for winter at the yard.
Buy now: Ariat Ladies’ Basis Full Zip Fleece from £59.99
Mark Todd Jana Ladies’ Fleece-lined Hoodie
This comfortable cotton zip hoodie has zip pockets to accommodate smart phones, a cosy fleece lining, hood ties and the Mark Todd signature across the chest.
Buy now: Mark Todd Jana Ladies’ Fleece-lined Hoodie from £36.15
