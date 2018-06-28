The best horse shampoos for a busy yard are multi-purpose washes that can be used to clean your horse’s coat to ensure he is looking at his best prior to an outing, deal with minor skin irritations and be suitable for a quick post-ride or competition wash down to remove sweat and dirt in all weathers. Some shampoos or washes are tailored to be great at one specific thing, and in our group test we have a selection of both multi-purpose and specific washes so whatever you are looking for, the best horse shampoos for you are likely to be featured below.

You might also like:

Best brushing boots 2018: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites Find out which brushing boots were chosen as the best in test and best value in our group test

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Meet the product tester

The shampoos and washes in this group test were trialled by Harriet Rimmer, who has previously evented to BE novice and competed in dressage up to advanced medium level. Harriet now spends her time running a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting.

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best horse shampoos and washes 2018

* BEST IN TEST & BEST VALUE *

RRP: £20.99 for 1 litre

“This wash removed scurf really well on sensitive and non-sensitive horses alike. It gave a very through and deep cleanse and the towel worked well with hot or cold water. It was just as good for bathing before hunting as it was for washing off after hunting.”

10/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £9.95 for 500ml

“The appearance of the bottle initially put me off, but how wrong could I be? This wash smells amazing, it got grey horses very clean, kept flies away and didn’t require any rinsing off at all. It proved to be the complete opposite of what I first expected.”

10/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £6.50 for 250ml

“I thought this wash was really relaxing and nice for the horses after a heavy day’s work. It was really soapy and luxurious. I really like how it soaped up without too much water and smelt so good. As a winter wash it was hard to fault.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £20.15 for 946ml

“It gets rid of sweat really well, is concentrated and therefore small amount goes a long way. It worked really well to quickly clean the sweat off the coats straight after work and didn’t need too much rinsing off. It was also good for sensitive horses.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £14.00 for 500ml

“This wash cut through grease and gave smooth glossy finish to the coat. It worked best as a part of a hot wash and also detangled the mane and tail. A great two-in-one wash that left the coat shiny for days after.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £16.99 for 500ml

“This wash was very good on horses with sensitive skin, as it cuts through the scurf and gave a really good clean. A good choice for sensitive horses rather than your go-to everyday wash.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP: £10.95 for 500ml

“This wash was effective on mud fever and other skin irritations. I would say it was more of a lotion than a wash. The bottle needed a very good shake to froth up and mix with water. I wasn’t keen on the smell.”

7/10

Read full review >>

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday