From door knockers to wall stickers, novelty items to exquisite pieces of art, we bring you a selection of products to give a horsey twist to your home décor

Using horses as an inspiration for interior decor has been popular for thousands of years, whether via tapestries, equestrian artwork or on pottery. But while the likes of George Stubbs’ painting of Whistlejacket, which was acquired for £11million in 1997 and is displayed in the National Gallery, is beyond most people’s pockets, there are a wide range of stylish items available to decorate your home in celebration of the horse. So whether you are an avid horse lover, think they bring luck or are simply captivated by the beauty and grace of these majestic animals, there is something to suit everyone’s taste in this selection.

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.



These beautiful bookends are made out of good quality materials, are designed for easy usage and storage, and will look great on your shelf as either ornaments or while holding your books in place.

Buy now: Horse head bookends from £27.90



This well made, fun door knocker is a nice alternatively to a regular knocker to add a equestrian vibe to your home. It has pre-drilled fixing holes for easy installation.

Buy now: Horse Lovers’ stirrup door knocker from £37.99



A silver-plated picture frame that is shaped as a horseshoe, measuring 7.6 x 7.6cm in size. It would look great on a mantlepiece, desk or side table.

Buy now: Silver-plated horseshoe photo frame from £9.49



Printed in high quality on white, durable self-adhesive vinyl, these stickers will transform your light switch in seconds and add a really horsey feel to any room.

Buy now: Horse light switch decoration stickers from £2.29



These standard European-sized, humorous loo seats are decorated with illustrations by Bryn Parry and are made of solid MDF with advanced digital printing.

Buy now: Horse toilet seat from £51.99



This useful coat hanger is made of solid oak and finished with antique wax oil. The hooks are made of cast iron and feature an antique iron finish. There are a range of lengths available so it can come as small as two hooks or as long as 10 hooks.

Buy now: Oak horse shoe rack hanger from £24.14



Made from cold cast bronze, this Thoroughbred horse bust is designed by David Geenty and stands 17cm high. This good value, quality piece would look great in any home, whether it’s in the country or in the city.

Buy now: David Geenty Thoroughbred horse head bronze sculpture from £33.95



This matte black wall sticker is approximately 91cmx41cm and adds a great accent to any room, plus it is easily removed and will not damage walls.

Buy now: Horse jumping wall art sticker from £4.22



A great chopping board featuring one of the most well-loved horse paintings ever. It has an easy wipe clean textured surface and small rubber feet for extra stability.

Buy now: George Stubbs Whistlejacket horse chopping board from £24.95



This image is printed on bright white premium photo paper with a silky and glossy look for optimum viewing. It also has high UV-resistance with maximum colour brilliance and will look great on the wall of any room.

Buy now: Herd of Horses by Mark Adlington poster from £18.90



20 warm white, felt horse battery-operated LED bulb lights to hang up inside your home. We think that these would be great in a children’s bedroom or playroom.

Buy now: Felt Horse LED lights from £12.99



Leaping through your wall a full 15 inches, this highly detailed, three-dimensional horse is cast in quality designer resin and finished to replicate chiselled stone.

Buy now: Design Toscano the Thoroughbred Horse High Relief Wall Sculpture from £122.69



This beautifully crafted black candle looks so good that you may never want to light it.

Buy now: John Lewis horse candle from £20



Made from a high quality tufted coconut fibre, this durable mat is ideal for everyday use whether in your home or on your yard thanks to its non-slip PVC backing.

Buy now: Horse novelty doormat from £19.99

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.