Some of the best stable bandages and wraps — essential items to have on your yard

Stable bandages and leg wraps provide support for tired legs, help to prevent post-exercise swelling and also give warmth and protection. Here is our pick of some of the best bandages and wraps available

While many of us remember the days when traditional gamgee and bandages with string ties were the norm, the potential for damage if applied unevenly has lead all but the most traditional of owners to move away from them. They have been mainly replaced by ribbed or quilted wraps or wraps made using layers of foam to provide even pressure. For the bandages, the longer they are the more support they will give, while bandages with a Velcro fastening tend to reduce the likelihood of uneven pressure on the tendons. If you think you will be bandaging over wet legs, it is a good idea to choose wraps made of breathable fabric that wicks moisture away from the skin and bandages made of knitted fabric for the same reason.

Premier Equine Polo fleece bandages

These bandages from Premier Equine are four metres long, five inches wide and made of high quality fleece. They can support your horse’s legs in a variety of situations including travelling, in the stable or for exercise. They are also anti-pill, highly breathable and machine washable and tough enough to be used for everyday use.

RRP: £18.99 (set of 4)

Visit: www.premierequine.co.uk

Woof Wear Polo bandages and leg wraps

The fleece polo bandages can be used with the deep filled luxurious leg wraps while stabling and travelling to provide light support to the leg without the danger of pressure points. In addition, they will help to keep joints warm and improve circulation.

RRP: Bandages £19 (pack of 4)

Luxurious leg wraps £14.99 (pack of 2)

Visit: www.woofwear.com

WeatherBeeta fleece bandage

New from Weatherbeeta, these fleece bandages come in a pack of four and offer good protection to your horse’s legs. They are made of a high quality fleece fabric which contains strong anti-pilling properties and are three and a half metres in length.

RRP: £20.99

Visit: www.weatherbeeta.co.uk

Showmaster leg wraps

The goof thing about these leg wraps is that they are extra-large (47 x 85cm) which means they provide good protection and support when worn in the stable. Not only that, they are also generously padded, helping to give extra support and warmth to tired or injured legs.

RRP: £17.90

Visit: www.kramer.co.uk

Premier Equine bandage pad wraps

These lightweight pads incorporate three layers of comfortable and soft terry towelling to absorb and dry moisture, wicking it away from your horse’s coat. The inner foam layer provides cushioning, helps protect against knocks and provide warmth. They are available in three different sizes ranging from 27cm wide to 40 cm wide.

RRP: £10.99 per pair

Visit: www.premierequine.co.uk

HyIMPACT Stable protection boot



The HyIMPACT Stable protection boots offer a convenient, effective alternative to traditional stable bandages that saves both time and effort. The boots are available in three different sizes to cater for a variety of horses and are designed in a practical black fabric with a grey lining. Their Velcro straps allow an adjustable fit for support and to aid circulation yet avoid the pressure points and lessen the risk of tendons bowing. They are also breathable and have the ability to wick moisture away from your horse’s skin.

RRP: £24.99

Visit: www.hy-equestrian.com

Eskadron Climatex bandage pads

Designed three dimensionally to improve air circulation and give added breathability these Eskadron Climatex wraps also provide the great protection and support.

RRP: from £22 for set of four

Visit: www.edgemere.co.uk

LeMieux stable bandages

These bandages are made with hard wearing knitted fabric, which is good for breathability and allowing moisture to escape. The Velcro fastenings keep pressure more even compared to the traditional ties. LeMieux stable bandages measure 4.20meters and are sold in pairs.

RRP: £16.95 for a pair

Visit: www.lemieuxproducts.com

Rhinegold knitted bandages

Made for a range of purposes including protection in the stable, securing a dressing, or when travelling, these bandages come complete with a re-usable carry bag. Like the LeMieux stable bandages they are made of knitted fabric and available in a variety of colours

RRP: £ 11.95 for a set of four

Visit: www.rhinegold.eu

TransHorse Sport leg wraps

TransHorse Sport leg wrap are made using protecting memory foam with the part of the bandage nearest the hoof being covered with strong microfibre, adding to the durability of these bandages. The inside is made of cotton to keep a horse’s leg dry and allows breathability.

RRP: £26.99 per pair

Visit: www.horze.co.uk

Protechmasta Leg wraps

These soft, wicking, air mesh wraps also have clever ceramic content that means these wraps have therapeutic properties: they regulate temperature, stimulate blood flow and help to promote the repairing of wear and tear.. They come in a range of sizes in black.

RRP: £65 a pair

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Premier Equine No Bow bandage wraps

Badly applied traditional gamgee underneath stables bandage carries a risk of causing your horse’s tendons to bow. These wraps apply a more even pressure to your horse’s legs and lessen the risk of bowing . They fit securely, are lightweight and strong.

RRP: £10.99 per pair

Visit: www.premierequine.co.uk