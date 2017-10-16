8 of the best heavyweight turnout rugs

Ensure your horse remains warm and dry during the coldest months of the year with our selection of some of the best heavyweight turnout rugs on the market

This rug is packed with features to give your horse the ultimate freedom of movement, comfort and protection this winter. It is waterproof and breathable and has a strong 1200 denier, triple weaved, outer shell and 360g of fill for warmth. It comes complete with a removable snug fit fleece neck cuff for adjustable protection against the wind and rain and quick clip front chest closures. There is also a custom shaped wither relief pad which helps prevent rubbing on the mane and a comfort cuff for added warmth and padding at the chest. The rug is finished with 210 denier Oxford polyester lining to help keep your horse’s coat clean and shiny plus adjustable removable web and elastic leg straps and reflective panel inserts at the gusset and tail flap to help you spot your horse at night. The rug is available in a choice of burgundy/grey plaid or navy/grey/white in sizes 5’6 to 7’3.

Buy now: WeatherBeeta freestyle at Amazon from £137.49

The Bridleway whistler combo rug features an integrated neck cover which avoids seams and makes fitting the rug less fussy than using a separate neck cover. The rug has a 600 denier outer with a fill weight of 220g. With a ripstop outer layer, it fastens under the neck with strong double sided touch and close straps. Available in black in sizes 5’6 – 7’3.

Buy now: Bridleway whistler combo at Amazon from £67.95

This warm turnout represents excellent value, with a robust 1200 denier waterproof and breathable ripstop outer, nylon anti-rub lining and 350g insulation layer. Features include shoulder pleats for freedom of movement, adjustable quick release front fastenings, low cross surcingles, adjustable leg straps, reflective piping and a pleated tail flap to keep out the winter chills. A matching neck cover is also available. Available in navy or burgundy and sizes 5’6 to 7’0.

Buy now: JHL heavyweight turnout rug at Amazon from £99.99

This popular turnout has a smart, Teflon-coated, 1200 denier ripstop polyester outer shell, plus a warm 350g insulation layer and an anti-rub nylon lining. Waterproof and breathable, the rug gives total protection from the elements even when grazing thanks to the extra long integral neck cover, which is gusseted at the wither for freedom of movement. Other design features include shoulder pleats, cross surcingles, removable leg straps, quick release adjustable front fastenings, a generous pleated tail flap with reflective strip and reflective piping on the binding. Available in navy plaid (5’6 to 7’3) or new grey plaid (5’6 to 7’0).

Buy now: Mark Todd heavyweight turnout rug at Naylors from £79.99

This rug is ideal for the colder weather and comes complete with a removable shaped neck cover for superb warmth and comfort with a 340g filling. The generously shaped hood is designed to keep your horse dry whilst grazing. This rug has a 600 denier outer shell and 340g thermo fill complete with taped seams, double front buckle fastening, a generous tail flap and quick drying nylon filling. It is fully waterproof and breathable and is available in either chocolate or navy, in sizes 5’6 to 7’0.

Buy now: Pessoa heavyweight turnout at Ebay from £74.99

The Bucas power turnout has a ballistic nylon outer, is waterproof, breathable and has a heat reflective inner aluminium coating. It has shoulder darts and the Bucas click’n go front buckle system. This rug also comes with stay-dry anti-bacterial lining, which means the rug can be put directly on a wet horse like a sweat rug. It will quickly dry the horse and can be left on, avoiding extra rug changes. Available in silver with navy trim and in sizes 5’6 to 7’0.

Buy now: Bucas power turnout at Horze from £238.99



This rug offers good heat retention and comfort, plus it has been crafted from the strongest, most durable turnout material currently available – 1000D ballistic nylon. The rug also features an anti-static and anti-bacterial lining with thermobonded fibrefill. Along with all this there is also a detachable hood, liner loop, three secure cross surcingles, a wipe clean tail cord and a shine enhancing polyester lining. The elasticated cross surcingles create an improved fit with V-Front closure system removing the pressure off the horses shoulder and chest area allowing for more comfort when grazing.

Buy now: Horseware Rambo supreme at Naylors from £329.95

