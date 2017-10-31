Ensure your hands stay warm and comfortable at the yard and in the saddle with our selection of winter gloves

This waterproof riding glove features a breathable waterproof membrane with a thermal inner lining. The glove has an extra long cuff for added warmth and is reinforced between the rein fingers for improved durability.

Buy now: Woof Wear waterproof riding glove from £22.99

Trimmed with gold or silver piping and crystal elements, these warm but functional gloves are breathable and machine washable at 30ºC.

Buy now: Roeckl Julia Winter gloves from £37.99

These gloves are extremely breathable, elastic and supple, with excellent grip and tactility on the reins. The Micro-Bemberg lining offers superb warmth and breathability.

Buy now: Roeckl Roeck-grip Chester winter glove from £39

This glove with sticky print palm and fingers is suitable for riding or winter yard duties. It has a soft brushed lining and features 3oz synthetic insulation. The glove is waterproof, has a breathable membrane and a silicone grip palm. It is available in sizes S-XL.

Buy now: Extremities Insulated waterproof glove from £17.56

This glove is made from Polartec Wind Pro stretch fleece with a hard coating for maximum insulation and minimum bulk. The glove features a synthetic suede palm for grip and sensitivity, articulated fingers and reinforced stress points. It has a non-snag adjustable Velcro closure and is available in black in sizes 6-9, 10 and 11, or bark in sizes 6-8.5.

Buy now: Ariat Insulated Tek Grip riding gloves from £20.22

These gloves have a leather outer with a Thinsulate lining and an elasticated wrist with stud fastener. They are available in black or brown in sizes XS-XXL.

Buy now: Mark Todd winter riding glove from £14.99

The Dundalk fleece lined glove with super soft fleece will keep your hands warm on the coldest of days. The gloves have reinforcement panels for extra durability.

Buy now: Toggi Dundalk fleece lined glove from £18.95

Adding a traditional polished look to a show glove, this winter riding glove provides superior grip and comfort. The micro fleece adds warmth to the inside, with a touchscreen friendly finish. They are available in black.

Buy now: Noble Outfitters winter riding glove from £35

These gloves allow you to compete with confidence. The technical fabric of these gloves stay remarkably flexible even when wet, without compromising grip. Balanced elastication across the knuckles and wrists supply freedom of movement., while reinforcements across the thumb, forefinger and small finger sections offer superior durability.

Buy now: Musto Competition gloves from £30

Soft two tone leather glove with Thinsulate lining for added warmth. They have reinforced panels between the thumb and ring fingers, and an elasticated cuff with adjustable tab.

Buy now: Caladene Palermo glove from £32.30

A waterproof, warm and breathable riding glove that isn’t too bulky. The soft, durable and waterproof outer fabric is reinforced with silicone grip palm and fingers. A very functional and comfortable glove suitable for many months of the year.

Buy now: LeMieux ProTouch Waterproof riding gloves from £18.06

Featuring a complete Thinsulate lining for warmth without bulk, the Nordic Dream riding gloves are comfortable, give a great grip on the reins and are breathable. They are machine washable at 30 degrees.

Buy now: Haukeschmidt Nordic Dream riding gloves from £40



Could these be the ultimate winter riding glove? Waterproof, windproof and breathable, they also have a high thermal rating making them suitable for extremely cold temperatures. The gloves have an anti slip lining and improved thinner palm for a better feel of the reins while retaining heat.

Buy now: Sealskinz Elgin riding gloves from £54.95



These practical gloves are flexible and allow a full range of motion for your hands. With great grip, they have Tourmaline-infused fabric for improved hand and finger circulation.

Buy now: Horseware Ionic Rider gloves from £32.95



These gloves are beautifully made from Welltex ceramic fabric with far-infrared technology. The far infrared wave can increase circulation and relieve joint tension – particularly handy in cold weather. Robust yet sleek, these gloves provide wellbeing benefits without being bulky.

Buy now: Back on Track Riding gloves from £45.99

Horseandhound.co.uk is the home of expert buyers guides covering all things equestrian, from clippers to rugs, riding boots to safety hats. Whatever you’re looking for, we can help you to chose the products that really suit your needs.