12 equestrian books to bring out your inner bibliophile

Whether you’re on the train, on a plane, on the beach or just want to cosy up at home with a great book, then we bring our selection of horsey books that are available on kindle

Finding a good book that you can’t put down is a really enjoyable thing, which is why we have put together our selection of equestrian books that will have you hooked. All these books are available on Kindle and can be read on any device via a Kindle app. All the below prices are for the Kindle editions, but you can also buy a hard copy version and some can be downloaded with Kindle unlimited (a monthly subscription that allows you to explore more than 1 million titles, thousands of audiobooks and a rotating selection of magazines).

NB: The shopping links below are provided to help you buy these items. We earn a small commission from these links.



Mark Todd’s eventing career needs no introduction and encompasses one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time. When he “retired” from competing in 2000, he had already secured back-to-back Olympic gold medals, five Burghley wins and three Badminton victories. He has also showjumped to Olympic level and trained winners on the racecourse. He returned to his native New Zealand to train racehorses but, eight years later, the idea of a comeback took root, part dare, part personal challenge to see if he could still cut it in a changed sport. Within eight months, he was riding at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and in 2011 he hit the headlines by becoming the oldest rider to win Badminton. The story of his progress from dairy farmer to world renowned rider is told with typically laid-back humour, but it reveals the fierce determination, discipline and personal sacrifice which lies behind the relaxed outlook.

Buy now: Second Chance: The Autobiography from £8.49



The Maltese Cat is one of the best-known short stories written by Rudyard Kipling. First published in 1895, it is set in India at the end of the 19th century and centred on a game of polo between a team of British cavalry and one of Indian infantry. Its main character is a pony named The Maltese Cat.

Buy now: The Maltese Cat from £0.99



Carl Hester is one of the greatest ever equestrians, leading Great Britain to gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympics. In these vibrant memoirs, he tells the incredible story of the passion for horse-riding which revolutionised his life and made him the champion he is today.

Buy now: Making it Happen: The Autobiography from £5.99



In Perfect Mind: Perfect Ride, the author demonstrates how to develop and achieve the right kind of attitude, motivation and mental skills to make the most of the rider’s abilities, whether riding as a recreation or as a competitive sport.

Buy now: Perfect Mind: Perfect Ride Sport Psychology for Successful Riding from £8.19



Since retiring from racing AP McCoy has followed in Dick Francis’ footstep by writing a series of thrillers. This latest of his fictional works is filled with murder, rivalry and revenge.

Buy now: Narrowing the Field from £5.99



When former champion eventer Polly Williamson sustained a traumatic brain injury in a horrific incident with a young horse, she was given a 33% chance of returning to life as a wife and mother. It severed her connection to her former self and for a long time it stole her ability to care for her children. Brave and beautifully honest, Where did I go? is the powerful yet positive account of Polly’s journey to rediscover the pieces of her identity, lost after a traumatic brain injury.

Buy now: Where did I go?: Rediscovering My Identity, Lost After a Traumatic Brain Injury from £2.49



True to the Line is Adrian Dangar’s recollections of his life at the sharp end of hunting, during which he was master and huntsman of three very different hunts in three unique regions of England – Dartmoor, Leicestershire and North Yorkshire. During this time the author came into close contact with many fascinating characters that lived and worked in these beautiful landscapes. True to the Line portrays these rural lives alongside hunting, hounds and foxes, with the challenges, frustrations and rewards of organising modern hunting, in an illuminating and anecdotal style. This book not only covers his account as the first amateur huntsman of the Quorn in 80 years, but also his time as a hunting correspondent, hound judge, conservationist and all-round countryman.

Buy now: True to the Line: A Hunting Life from £14.24



A much-loved sports personality throughout Ireland and Great Britain, Ruby has had a career of outstanding success, which includes having won all four of the home Grand Nationals. In this book Ruby talks about his many successes, speaks openly about the three key working relationships in his life (Paul Nicholls, Willie Mullins and his father, Ted Walsh) and also lays bare the relationship that exists between himself and Tony McCoy.

Buy now: Ruby: The Autobiography from £4.99



Michael Clayton has enjoyed a fascinating career as a professional journalist on Fleet Street – but the highlight of his career was his work as an editor and journalist in the field of horses, and with hunting horses in particular. This is his autobiography and in it he writes about his boyhood, his first post as a cub reporter, leading eventually to his appointment as editor of Horse & Hound magazine. He also talks frankly about his involvement with the Royal Family and their horses, his roving hunting brief, the development of new safety standards in riding, and all the key characters of the equine world whom he got to know first-hand.

Buy now: The Ride of My Life: Memoirs of a Sporting Editor from £4.74



John Francome explores the cut-throat world of international flat racing in this racing thriller, Stone Cold. A gripping read about a horse race with deadly consequences packed with conspiracy of blackmail, seduction and murder.

Buy now: Stone Cold from £0.99

Continued below…

Buy a Kindle e-reader from just £59.99: view the full range



William Fox-Pitt has been one of the most successful three-day event riders for many years. He started eventing at the age of 15 and decided to pursue his passion as a career after graduating from university. In his autobiography, he talks about the issues confronting the sport and reveals much about the vital partnerships with team-mates and, above all, the horses who have helped him achieve such success.

Buy now: What Will Be: The Autobiography from £6.99



Renowned author, broadcaster and former jockey Brough Scott follows in Churchill’s hoofprints from galloping his pony in Blenheim Park to topping the riding class while army training at Sandhurst, taking part in a famous cavalry charge in the Sudan, playing polo in India, hunting foxes in Leicestershire and breeding racehorses near his home in Kent. This book also considers the minor interlude out of the saddle to tend to the task of winning the Second World War.

Buy now: Churchill at the Gallop from £9.99

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday