11 products that no dressage diva should be without

Months of dressage training boil down to just few precious minutes in front of the judge in the competition arena, so preparation is key — that’s why we’ve chosen these useful products to help you prepare. Also, looking and feeling the part can help raise your game to get those extra marks, so why not add some bling or give your coat that extra clean?

The warm up on competition days is a key part of any rider’s success so we’ve found a product that will allow you communicate with your helper effectively, plus some products that will help you memorise your test giving you one less thing to worry about come competition day.

This one sized hair net from Showquest will not only tame and neaten your hair under a hat, but also provide that extra bit of glamour to your performance.

Whether you are working at home or warming up at a competition this schooling whip with a crystal handle, if required, is a great addition to your everyday or warm up routine.

After a competition cleaning your white numnahs and other horsey competition attire is one of the tasks that you have to do. Washing them inside one of these bags helps to prevent damage to your washing machine, protecting it against loose horse hair and poppers.

Great for organising and storing any essential grooming kit you need, plus it can double up as a mounting block or as a step for plaiting with.

Bling up your plaits with this pack of 20 diamante plaiting bands. They are easy to apply and can be used again and again.

When your life is action packed, your show schedule is full and your competition days busy, finding time to clean your jacket can be the last thing on your list. This roller can take off any excess dust and horse hair in one fell swoop and leave you looking immaculate as you go into the arena. Plus it comes with 6 spare refills.

Say goodbye to shouting across a warm-up arenas and miss hearing instructions with this useful gadget. Using the latest bluetooth wireless technology, you can communicate with each other over a range of up to 500 meters. The device can be used with gloves and has excellent voice and sound quality.

Approved by British Dressage, these clear and concise A4-sized test sheets covering elementary and medium tests come complete with diagrams to make learning tests easier. They are laminated, making them wind and rain proof, so ideal for outdoor use. Other tests are available.

These exercise bandages are designed with a cool space liner to prevent heat build up and a wick away moisture mechanism. They offer four-way stretch to provide freedom of movement while giving maximum support. Good for use at home, during your warm-up and for prize givings.

This item is great for memorising and practising your dressage test without tiring out your horse. Images can be deleted easily so the small hand-held board can be used time and time again.

A set of 12 Letters: A B C E F H K M R S V P, mounted on steel hoops that are easy to set up in your arena or on a grass surface to nail your accuracy in the dressage ring.

This spray is designed to hold quarter markers in place and add a bit of either gold or silver shimmer do your horse’s rump. It can either be sprayed liberally on freshly made damp markings to leave decoration visible or sprayed over quarter marker templates.

