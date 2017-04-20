9 of the best denim jodhpurs and breeches

Ride your horse then pop to the shops or go for lunch without having to change and still look stylish and suitably dressed by wearing some of these denim jodhpurs and breeches

Denim breeches are a very useful addition to any equestrian wardrobe as you can ride in them and then pop to shop or to lunch looking stylish and suitably dressed. These breeches should feel like a pair of jeans but with all the features you would expect from a comfort and practical pair of breeches or jodhpurs. In order to achieve this, breeches made using a cotton and elastane mix are good to allow for comfort but still give a tradition jean feel. Other features to give a jean look include belt loops and back pockets, while features to make them practical breeches include a full-seat or knee grips and a four way stretch material.

Cavallo Chaya breeches

These brand new denim breeches from Cavallo are good for everyday use with there five-pocket design, full seat, and bi-elastic material making them comfortable and functional. They have additional decorative stitching on the front and back pockets and fading on the legs for an extra touch.

RRP: £159

Visit: www.redpostequestrian.co.uk

Harry Hall Sculpting denim full seat jodhpurs

Harry Hall’s sculpting breeches are designed to lift and enhance your shape by using paneling. They are made using a cotton and elastane mix so that they are stretchy and soft with a hook and bar fastening.

RRP: £45

Visit: www.harryhall.com

Euro-star Cleo breeches

Although these breeches are denim they are still very stretchy and comfy whether your are in or out of the saddle. They come with either a full seat or with knee patches.

RRP: from £146.94

Visit: www.euro-star.de

Buy now from amazon.co.uk

Rhinegold Denim Crystal jodhpurs

New from Rhinegold these breeches are made from quality four way stretch fabric with self-seat, reinforced knee patches, zip and double brass front fastenings with belts loops. These jodhpurs have been’ blinged’ up with crystal detailing across the pockets and back belt loop with added white stitching detail.

RRP: £49.50

Visit: www.rhinegold.eu

Buy now from amazon.co.uk

Felix Bühler Helena jodphurs

Article continues below...

These jean jodhpurs have a stretchy full seat made of synthetic leather in a contrasting colour giving you comfort and security in the saddle. They are bootcut and therefore great for western riding or just for looking smart around the yard.

RRP: £69.90

Visit: www.kramer.co.uk

Dublin Supa Shape It denim breeches

These new denim breeches from Dublin feature a full seat for stability, and are good riders that like the firmer support a woven fabric provides, and those that aim for a classic look. The style includes two front zip pockets and a navel-height waistband.

RRP: £64.99

Visit: www.dublinclothing.co.uk

Buy from amazon.co.uk

Equetech Denim breeches

These breeches aim to feel like a pair of jeans but with all the features you would expect from a hard wearing pair of breeches. They have a stone washed finish with full stretch suede seat and contrast stitch design to back jean style pocket.

RRP: £93.95

Visit: www.equetech.com

Premier Equine Sachi denim breeches

These are simple and classic breeches that are crafted in lightweight four-way stretch denim, cut to flatter and provide a comfortable fit for the summer months. The full gel seat is made with a interlinked snaffle design and the cuffed hems are made from a stretchy nylon Lycra, good for ladies with a wider calf and helps to prevent chafing from riding boots.

RRP: £99.99

Visit: www.premierequine.co.uk

Ariat Denim breeches

Crafted for maximum comfort and mobility in the saddle, these breeches can also be worn as leggings. They have been tailored to be figure hugging and finished with a washed and sanded look.

RRP: £79.99

Visit: www.ariat.com

Buy now from amazon.co.uk

Article continues below...

Was this article useful to you? We post weekly buyers guides on a range of equestrian products so why not bookmark us or put horseandhound.co.uk as your homepage to ensure that you don’t miss out.