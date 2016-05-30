7 rosette display hangers to show off your hard work

Show off all of your hard-earned rosettes with this selection of rosette display hangers, boards and cases.

Original Ribbon Rosette Holder

This beautiful rosette holder is made from single-sided satin ribbon and measures 4×44”. It is available in purple with the silver Samwell Equestrian Logo printed on it. The ribbon also features a zig-zag finish to prevent it from fraying.

RRP: £10

Visit: www.samwellequestrian.bigcartel.com

Handmade Display Case

Each display case is individually handmade using hardwood, with a mahogany stain and a button polish finish. The case is fitted with toughened safety glass and is perfect for keeping your precious items in a secure, safe, dust-free play. The case can be presented on top of a table or mounted on the wall.

RRP: from £75

www.rosettes.displaycase4u.co.uk

Mahogany Rosette Frame with Mount

These ‘shadow box’ frames are designed to accommodate your rosettes and keep them dust free. Rosettes are attached to the backboard with a high tack Velcro, which are included with the frame. A choice of frame is available.

RRP: from £49.50

Visit: www.cani-frames.co.uk

Rosette Pennant

Create a stunning display in minutes with this ultra-lightweight, durable triangular hanger. This pennant features ‘Tr-Mesh’ which solves the problem of hooks, pins and tape fixings by allowing you to display and reposition any rosettes without pins, Blu Tac or fuss. The pennant also allows large rosettes with long tails to be shown to their full effect. A ribbon can also hang the pennant. Available in two sizes, in black frosted, blue or red.

RRP: from £4.99

Visit: www.your-rosettes.co.uk

Rosette Holder and Presentation Banner

This rosette holder is made from durable mesh, which is easy to pin or clip your rosettes to and features a hardwood holding pole to secure your holder in place. Each holder is carefully made in the UK and you can personalise the image and text. Available in red or black.

RRP: £39.99

Visit: www.displayyourrosettes.com

Rosette Runner

This runner keeps your rosettes under control and displayed on the wall for everyone to admire. You can personalise this runner with your horse’s name and it will hold up to 25 rosettes.

RRP: £23

Visit: www.animalbrackets.co.uk

Rosette Display Hanger

Each rosette display hanger is made from precision laser cut 3mm brushed stainless steel and is available in two sizes. Each hanger holds approximately 40 rosettes.

RRP: £39.50

Visit: rosettedisplays.co.uk

