Simon Grieve’s Burghley blog: the big day is here

The big day is here! It’s cross-country day at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. There’s always a slightly quiet feel in the lorry park on Saturday morning, but I’ve walked the course again and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Yesterday I was really proud of Douglas. He looked amazing thanks to the hard work of the girls who help me and that he has such amazing presence. However, he got a bit tense and that accentuates his spooking, so I was a little disappointed, but cannot complain as he tried hard and actually did some super work at times to get 58.6.

I’m planning on going most of the direct routes on the cross-country course, although I currently think that I will go long at the Leaf Pit. The course is designed for good, brave jumpers and I believe both of mine are so I’m hoping it will suit them.

