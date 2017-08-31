Simon Grieve’s Burghley blog: We’re here!

We’re here! All set and installed at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. I have the pleasure of being stabled next to the eventing winning machine Oliver Townend (which is not intimidating in the slightest…!), and some other brilliant British riders are in my block. Willa Newton, Louise Harwood and the amazing Harry Meade to name just a few.

Both horses have settled in well. Douglas is still eating like a trooper whereas Splash (Drumbilla Metro) has become slightly more fussy about his food. Both horses have worked really well today and the trot-up was a super experience for me, being able to show off my two special boys.

Continued below…

Enjoyed reading this? Then maybe you will enjoy these too…

I have had a chance to cycle round the cross-country and it’s certainly Burghley. Big and bold is the theme — a true jumping test which is great for my two horses.

Today Splash and I will strut our stuff at 10.24m and Douglas will do his test on Friday at 12.36pm. I look forward to letting you know how it goes!

Simon

Don’t miss our exclusive form guide for Burghley Horse Trials in the 31 August issue of Horse & Hound magazine