Kirsty Short’s Badminton first-timer blog: we’re ready, but I need a miracle

I’m sitting here right now thinking we are just too far away on the list to get into the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials this year.

I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us on the lead up to Badminton, especially Horse & Hound for following our journey.

But if we do get that last hour phone call, Bouncer and I are ready to go; trot up outfits will be ready courtesy of Teddy Edward – the only thing we might be rushing to get is the human food.

Bouncer has everything ready. He is feeling the best he has ever felt and that is enough for me to have a horse this well after all the miles he has clocked up over the years – I feel very grateful.

This week has been full on as we went to Kelsall Hill on Saturday to contest the open intermediate for Bouncer’s (Cossan Lad) last run before Badminton. He came seventh and put in an awesome steady double clear and a good dressage for him. Anything sub 40 and we are happy, so we can take a 35.

The cross-country was very technical and was great for me to practise one last time with biting. I was too chicken to go round the advanced at Belton in a snaffle, however at Kelsall we went in a Myler fulmer snaffle and he loved it. If we do make it in to Badminton I think I might actually just have a go in the fulmer cross-country.

It’s so hard to change an old horse, but we are managing it and it feels amazing to finally start feeling the effects of all the hard work I have been putting in over the last two and a half years.

