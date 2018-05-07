Kirsty Short’s Badminton first-timer blog: from Pony Club to Badminton — thank you, Bouncer

Wow, what a week!

We have completed our first Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials and I can’t believe it is all over — it went so fast.

We are all very tired now but a huge thank you to the team and to Bouncer, who has finished well and happy. We arrived home safely late on Sunday and tucked in Bouncer for the night in his own bedroom.

Sunday morning started early for us — we had a 5am start to go see how Bouncer was after the cross-country he had a leg stretch and then Dave got him looking smart for the final inspection.

He flew through the trot-up and was feeling very feisty, I could hardly hold him! I then ran up to the showjumping to walk the course before heading back to get changed and jump in the morning session.

Mr B was cheeky and decided to have a nice roll before his showjumping, I’m not sure Dave was particularly happy but Bouncer enjoyed it.

I felt like he jumped one of the most relaxed rounds he ever has at this level. The result doesn’t reflect this as I had two fences down, but, in hindsight, the master Michael Jung also had two down, which puts everything into perspective.

I put so much pressure on myself and in reflection, I have only ridden around six cross-country courses this year — two BE100s on young horses, Bouncers three prep runs and then Badminton. So I can take my completion — it’s a brilliant achievement and I have a superstar.

We did Pony Club area competitions together and have now completed one of the toughest four-stars I have ever been to. Finally, we had to parade in the main arena and Bouncer thought he was a winner.

We haven’t had time to celebrate, but we will in the week. We arrived home at 9pm last night and this morning every muscle in my body is aching, so I’m sure Bouncer’s are too.

He will spend the day in the field and then have a holiday ready to get him back in to work for Burghley.

There are so many people to thank, but a big thank you goes to everyone that came to support this week, it’s been unbelievable.

Thank you to Teddy Edward Clothing, Apt Cavalier, Redmills, Champion, Euiture and Point Two for all your amazing clothes and products.

I hope everyone has enjoyed the blog and a massive than you to Horse & Hound for the experience — I have had the most amazing time.

Kirsty and Bouncer x

Don’t miss this Thursday’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (10 May 2018), with our full report and analysis from Badminton Horse Trials

For all the latest equestrian news and report, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday