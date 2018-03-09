Hovis’ Friday diary: you drink and I’ll nibble you — don’t miss this

Dear diary,

So are you all ready?! Last week I told you about all about my appearance at Belton International Horse Trials, where I will be doing a whole host of things which will herald a new dawn in the equestrian scene. I also told you that you will be able to purchase a special Hovis ticket to the event. This money will go to the equine charity Bransby Horses and will include in the price, entrance to the event, a special drinks and nibble reception (you drink and I’ll nibble you I think?), an opportunity to come up close and personal with me AND a signed copy of my sixth book exclusively weeks before it goes on sale later this year.

Well those tickets go on sale TODAY! They will be available to buy off the Belton Horse Trials tickets page but make sure you select the Hovis ticket. There are only a handful of these exclusive VIP tickets for each day and each one bought will be entered into a raffle to win even more seriously cool, money can’t buy things in a special Hovis raffle. Mother assures me she’s not raffling me off but that may well change depending on how I behave…

It’s the 50th year of Bransby Horses and I and a whole host of other people are working our legs and hooves off to try and raise a load of money and the profile of this great charity who do so much for unfortunate equines. So if you can, buy a ticket, come along have a great day watching some amazing riders, great eventing and of course meet a superstar — that’s me people just in case you’re a tad slow on the uptake…

In the meantime, the white stuff pretty much put paid to doing any preparation or training this last week and I have struggled with stiffening up in my muscles. This has led to a lot of crying (mainly from mother, who I swear is having a nervous breakdown), a lot of swearing (also from mum — she’s a tad mercurial) and a visit from Herman the German Needle Man to try and deal with the situation. This involved a blood test to check my muscle enzymes and the threat of sedation and possible euthanasia for mother who is equally crippled in this weather and yet no one bats an eye lid at this. How is that fair by the way?

The boss lady having spent a week being dragged in sideways by me on the snow and ice as I attempted to prove it’s not just Jamaicans who can form a bobsleigh team and that it IS possible for a horse to do speed skating was last seen shaking her head and muttering about high maintenance individuals. I can only assume she meant mother?

Continued below…

Hovis’ Friday diary: an outing with she-who-was-wearing-the-wrong-knickers-for-riding Hovis has been out and about under his mother for the first time in a long time. Plus, want to…

Herman’s coming back next week and since mum’s away, dad has agreed to step in and oversee things. This is worrying because dad is a little more practical than mother so I predict an amazing recovery in my near future. So good luck to all of you trying to get Hovis tickets today – I hope you all manage to get one and then I hope to see you all soon.

Laters,

Hovis