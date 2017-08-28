How to watch Burghley Horse Trials on TV

Find out how you can follow the action from the 2017 Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on TV and online with our essential guide.

Watch Burghley on TV

You can watch the cross-country live on BBC Red Button 11.00am-4pm on Saturday 2 September. The programme will be presented by Clare Balding and commentary will be provided by Nick Luck, Ian Stark, Nicole Brown and Harry Meade.

Highlights of this year’s event will be shown on BBC Two, 3-5pm on Sunday, 3 September.

H&H website Stay tuned to the Horse & Hound website where we will post daily reports, news and features on the action, including video interviews. Live stream Every day of the horse trials will be live streamed on the Burghley website: www.burghley-horse.co.uk Wednesday 30 August 4-5pm: first horse inspection Thursday 31 August and Friday 1 September 9.30am-4.30pm: dressage Saturday 2 September 11am-4pm: cross-country Sunday 3 September 9-10am: final horse inspection

10.30am-12pm: showjumping for competitors ranked 25th and lower

3-5pm: final showjumping and awards ceremony

Watch online at Burghley.TV

Visit www.burghley.tv to view each individual dressage, cross-country and showjumping performance through a “video on demand” service. Videos will be downloadable on the same day as the rider does their test or round.

NB: Burghley.TV is NOT a live video stream.

Keep up with all the action with our online reports, picture galleries, videos and blogs during the event — and don’t miss our special Burghley report in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 7 September 2017