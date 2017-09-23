Shire horse legacy continues at Wadworth brewery

A gentle giant is taking on a special role to replace a much-loved equine who has recently retired.
Wadworth, one of the last remaining breweries to use Shires for its dray deliveries, has welcomed a new horse to its team.
Goose Green’s Perfection (Sam) started work at the brewery in Devizes, Wiltshire, earlier this week (20 September).
Sam (pictured), who hails from Wales, is a six-year-old 18.2hh Shire.
The Devizes community had the opportunity to meet him on the morning of his first day of work at the brewery.
Sam replaces fellow Shire Monty, who worked at the brewery for eight years and was a well known and celebrated member of the team.
Monty, 13, was part of the team awarded first place in the pairs trade turnout and first in the single trade turnout classes at this year’s Royal Three Counties show at Malvern.
“He is leaving his career to start a well-deserved retirement in Cardigan, Wales, having well and truly filled up his trophy cabinet, winning countless awards,” said a Wadworth spokesman.
“Monty will now perform lighter duties in Wales, such as private hire for weddings, alongside three other horses. He will also potentially be learning how to plough.”
Continued below…
12 reasons your horse is better than your ex
Ex-boy/girlfriends are almost inevitable. But never fear, because…
Watch the Budweiser Clydesdale adverts
Get ready to fall in love with a…
Lady Gaga — and 7 other surprising celebrities who love to ride
There are a few horse-loving celebs that we…
Martin Whittle, head horseman at Wadworth, added: “We are really pleased to welcome Sam to our Shire horse team; he is a well-trained and experienced horse and we have great expectations for him.
“We wish Monty a long and happy retirement; he has been a real asset during his eight years with us and has a string of trophies to show for it.”
Thirsty work
Wadworth’s Shires complete between 10 and 15 deliveries around the town of Devizes every week.
In their heyday, more than 40 Shires were used by the brewery to deliver their beers to local inns and hostelries.
Wadworth was founded by Henry A Wadworth and is now in its fourth generation of management by the Bartholomew family. It has brewed beer at its Victorian brewery since 1875.
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.