Shire horse legacy continues at Wadworth brewery

A gentle giant is taking on a special role to replace a much-loved equine who has recently retired.

Wadworth, one of the last remaining breweries to use Shires for its dray deliveries, has welcomed a new horse to its team.

Goose Green’s Perfection (Sam) started work at the brewery in Devizes, Wiltshire, earlier this week (20 September).

Sam (pictured), who hails from Wales, is a six-year-old 18.2hh Shire.

The Devizes community had the opportunity to meet him on the morning of his first day of work at the brewery.

Sam replaces fellow Shire Monty, who worked at the brewery for eight years and was a well known and celebrated member of the team.

Monty, 13, was part of the team awarded first place in the pairs trade turnout and first in the single trade turnout classes at this year’s Royal Three Counties show at Malvern.

“He is leaving his career to start a well-deserved retirement in Cardigan, Wales, having well and truly filled up his trophy cabinet, winning countless awards,” said a Wadworth spokesman.

“Monty will now perform lighter duties in Wales, such as private hire for weddings, alongside three other horses. He will also potentially be learning how to plough.”

