New BD championships: how you can qualify

British Dressage (BD) has released the details surrounding its first bronze and music championships, which will be held next summer.

The venue and date are to be confirmed, but information surrounding levels and how to qualify have been shared.

Bronze championships

The bronze championships will run from prelim to advanced medium.

Riders can qualify by entering regular BD classes until the end of June, in which they will be awarded points depending on their score.

A combination’s five best results in the qualification period will count towards national league tables and the top 30 from each level will qualify for the championships.

Combinations may qualify at no more than two consecutive levels. To qualify, the combination must be eligible for the bronze section at their chosen level, members are advised to check the BD members’ handbook to ensure their eligibility.

Once the qualification period has ended, the top 30 riders will receive an email invitation to the championships.

Anyone who cannot attend must inform the office as soon as possible as qualification will move to the next eligible combination.

