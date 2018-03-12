How to watch Cheltenham Festival on TV

This week thousands of racegoers will head to the Cotswolds for the most important week in the National Hunt calendar — the Cheltenham Festival (13-16 March).

But if you can’t make it — or can’t face the crowds — there’s no need to miss the action.

ITV Racing will host live coverage of the Festival on ITV’s main channel starting at 1pm from 13-16 March.

The Opening Show, ITV Racing’s morning show, will take place at 9.30am on ITV4 from 13-16 March.

The live Festival coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online.

The team bringing you each day’s news, tips and interviews will include hosts Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani, while providing expert analysis are Sir AP McCoy, Luke Harvey and Mick Fitzgerald, with reporting from Oli Bell and Alice Plunkett. Matt Chapman will have the latest betting news, and Brian Gleeson will provide an Irish angle on the action.

The Festival will see the introduction of ITV Racing’s Social Stable — a social media hub also hosted by Oli Bell and based at the track, which will be linked to the channel’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

And if you’re not near a TV you can still keep up to date with the action by listening to BBC Radio 5 Live. John Inverdale presents the live racing coverage each day (13-16 March) from 1-4pm.

You can also listen to all the Cheltenham news on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra at 4pm each day of the Festival.

Racegoers and those local to the racecourse can listen live to Cheltenham Radio on 87.7FM within five miles of the course, through the online web player or via a Cheltenham Radio earpiece. The Cheltenham Radio earpiece is available to purchase from racecard kiosks around the racecourse for £5 on the day of racing.

Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s Cheltenham Festival preview, on sale now (8 March 2018). Read the Cheltenham Festival report in the 22 March issue of Horse & Hound, plus read daily round-ups online (13-16 March 2018).