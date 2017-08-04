Horse & Hound Awards 2017: Nomination Terms and Conditions

Promoter of the Horse & Hound Awards (“Awards”): Time Inc. (UK) Ltd, (“TIUK“), which has its registered offices located at the 161 Marsh Wall London E14 9AP and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 53626.

Method of Nomination

By post:

You can complete the nomination form in Horse & Hound’s 17 August 2017 issue and send the completed form to:

Horse & Hound Awards, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF.

Online:

You can go to the website at www.horseandhound.co.uk/awards and follow the instructions to complete the relevant online nomination form.

Start date for entries: 17 August 2017 Closing date for entries: 23:59 on 28 August 2017 Shortlisted Nominees notified: By 28 September 2017. Voting opens on: 28 September 2017 Winners announced: At Horse & Hound Awards ceremony on 2 November 2017. Eligibility:

Nominees (“ Nominees ”) must be UK residents, excluding TIUK’s current and past employees (including their families, including any live in partner), any of the category sponsors, TIUK’s printers and agents and anyone materially connected to the administration of the Awards.

There is no limit on the number of nominations you may submit.

You can nominate yourself or someone else but it is your responsibility to obtain permission from the person you are nominating before submitting the nomination.

If you are under eighteen (18) years old, you must have the permission of your parent or legal guardian to submit a nomination and you must provide the name and daytime telephone number of your parent or legal guardian on request.

For Nominees under 18 years old, you must obtain consent from their parent or legal guardian before you nominate them for the award and you must provide the name and daytime telephone number of their parent or legal guardian on request.

TIUK reserve the right to contact the relevant parent or legal guardian to check consent and to exclude nominations for which the requisite consent has not been given.

Nominees must be available to be contacted between 28 August 2017 and 2 November 2017.

The shortlisted and winning Nominees must agree to take part in any interviews, photographic shoots and post-winning publicity surrounding the Awards and will be required to give consent for TIUK and selected partners to use the images and interviews howsoever they see fit, including for promotional purposes, with no financial claim by the winner. It is your responsibility to make the Nominee aware of this.

As part of the selection process, Nominees may be asked to disclose whether they have ever been convicted of a crime or are the subject of on-going criminal proceedings or investigations.

Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request.

Nominations submitted online using methods generated by a script, macro or the use of automated devices will be void. Nominations that are incomplete, illegible or indecipherable will not be valid and will be deemed void. Use of a false name or address will result in disqualification.

No nominations or photographs can be returned.

Prizes:

Each shortlisted Nominee will receive two (2) tickets to the Awards. There are 10 categories and there will be one winner for each category (each a “ Winner ”) who will win an engraved award and the award title.

”) who will win an engraved award and the award title. The shortlisted Nominees and their guests are responsible for expenses and arrangements not specifically included in the Prizes, including any necessary travel documents, passports and visas.

The Prizes are as stated and are not transferable to another individual. No cash or other alternatives will be offered. The Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with any other special offer.

Prizes are subject to availability. TIUK accept no responsibility whatsoever for elements of the Prizes being withdrawn. In the event of a Prize being unavailable, the TIUK reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value.

The Prizes are subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant sponsors or prize supplier which will be provided to the Winner when booking the Prize or with the Prize (as applicable).

The Winners in each category will receive their awards at the Awards ceremony on 2 November 2017. There will not be any monetary or similar prize. If the Winner is not able to attend the ceremony, TIUK will send the award to them.

TIUK reserves the right to refuse entry to the Awards ceremony to any individual or group.

Nomination Selection Process

All nominations received by the closing date and time will be considered. A shortlist of three to five entries in each category will be selected by the judging panel to be put forward for public vote.

The shortlisted Nominees will be selected by the judging panel from the best stories and examples of excellence and the judging panel will be influenced by the number of nominations for any particular nominee as well as the strength of their entry.

The judging panel consists of members of the Horse & Hound team and at least one independent judge, who will decide the shortlist. The decisions of the judging panel will be final and no correspondence will be entered into over the decisions.

Judging of nominations will take place from 28 August 2017 and shortlisted Nominees will be notified by 28 September 2017.

Shortlisted Nominees will then be put forward for public vote by Horse & Hound magazine readers and website users. Voting opens on 28 September 2017. The Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremony on 2 November 2017.

Failure to respond to information requested by TIUK, failure to provide a valid UK address for delivery, or failure to meet the eligibility requirements may result in forfeiture of the Prize.

The Winner in each category will be published in Horse & Hound on 9 November 2017.

Use of information provided

All nominations will become the property of TIUK. TIUK accept no responsibility for nominations unsuccessfully submitted.

By submitting a nomination form, you consent to give TIUK a royalty-free, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, create derivative works from, and display the nomination (and any photograph included with the nomination) in whole or in part, on a worldwide basis, and to incorporate it singly or collectively into other works in any form, media or technology now known or later developed (including, without limitation, magazines and online), including for promotional or marketing purposes. If necessary, you will sign any necessary documentation that may be required for TIUK to make use of the non-exclusive rights you are granting to use the nomination (and any photograph included with the nomination).

TIUK reserve the right to make the nomination and all reproductions thereof available, either wholly or in part, in any manner or form whatsoever and in any medium or format, either separately or in conjunction with any other content.

TIUK reserve the right to publish names, photographs and country of residence of any Winner. The Winner agrees to the use of their name, photograph and disclosure of county of residence.

You agree to waive all moral rights or any similar personal rights in any nomination you submit.

Any personal information, including without limitation, your and the Nominee’s name, age, address (including postcode) and/or email address will be used by TIUK in accordance with its privacy policy available at timeincuk.com/privacy/.

Your information and the information of the Nominee may be shared with the relevant class sponsor — NAF, TopSpec, Horseware, Country & Stable, Pikeur, Spillers, Charles Owen and Equo – and event management company xxxxxxxxxxx [insert names of any relevant partner’s] for the purposes of prize fulfilment and the administration of the Awards, which will use such information subject to its privacy policy.

General