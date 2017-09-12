Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials camping: what you need to know

The SsangYong Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials is a real highlight in the eventing calendar. The Oxfordshire event takes place 14-17 September in 2017 and if you want to make the most of it, why not camp? Here’s what you need to know…

Where is the campsite?

The campsite is situated within the walls of the Blenheim Estate, running parallel with the Oxford Road (A44). To reach it, enter the estate via the Hensington Gate on the A44, and follow signs to the campsite.

How far is it from the main showground?

The campsite is a short walk from the main showground. If you’re feeling lazy (or you’ve just overdone it course walking), there is a shuttle buggy service between the showground and the campsite which runs continually for the first and last hour of the event schedule and once per hour throughout the day.

How much does it cost?

There are two types of campsite package: general admission (£180, for two people) or members (£250, general admission with access to the members’ enclosure for two people). Electrical hook up is an additional £75.

I’m not competing, but can I sleep in my horsebox?

Yes. Caravans, motor homes, horseboxes and tents are all welcome and electrical hook up can be booked separately if required.

If you’d like to camp but don’t own a caravan (and would rather not brave a tent), it is possible to hire a caravan for the duration of the horse trials from Complete Caravans (01869 351406; www.completecaravans.com).

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, but they must be kept on leads at all times and you’re required to clean up after your dog too. If you’re taking your dog to the showground, do not try and take them into the members’ enclosure or into the grandstands – they are not permitted.

When can I arrive?

The campsite opens from midday on Tuesday 12 September until 12 noon on Monday 18 September 2017.

What facilities are on offer?

Mobile showers and loos are provided on site. There are also elsan tanks for emptying vehicle loos into.

A paperman visits the campsite each morning with milk, papers and basic supplies and if you need any additional groceries during your stay the village of Woodstock has a good supermarket.

I can’t be bothered to cook – what are my options?

If you opted for the members camping package, the members’ enclosure offers a wide range of food options including breakfast, snacks, sandwiches, afternoon tea and sit down two and three course meals.

For those that opted for the general admission camping package, there are several mobile units dotted around the event selling a variety of hot and cold meals.

All campers are also permitted to use the competitors and grooms marquee which is situated in the stables field near the campsite.

If you fancy a change of scenery, the village of Woodstock also has a good range of pubs and restaurants.

I’ve just got back to my caravan and I’m in the mood to party…

The campsite is ‘closed down’ from 11pm to 7am nightly. During these hours, you are expected to observe a period of quiet.

For tickets and further information about camping at Blenheim International Horse Trials, which is sadly sold out for the 2017 event, please visit: www.blenheimhorse.co.uk/official-campsite

