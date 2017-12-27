The 12 ponies of last Christmas: Bee finds a home

Last Christmas Horse & Hound in conjunction with World Horse Welfare featured 12 ponies who were looking for new homes.

A year later six of them have been successfully rehomed. We tracked them down to find out how they are getting on.

Bee, an 11.1hh filly found abandoned in a field, was the first of the 2016 12 ponies of Christmas.

The yearling was with three other horses rescued from a field in Hillam, Yorkshire.

She spent six months at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Lancashire before finding a new home in January 2017 with Diane Penman.

Diane wanted a companion for her eight-year-old mare who had been diagnosed with severe osteoarthritis of the stifle and needed a quieter life.

“Bee found me really,” said Diane, who lives near Liverpool.

She had gone to Penny Farm to look at two other ponies, but when Bee was bought in from the field, Diane realised she was special.

“Bee immediately put her head on my shoulder, snuggled into my neck and stole my heart,” she remembered.

The friendly mare has turned out to the perfect companion.

“She is the most adorable and loving pony I have ever come across and captures the hearts of everyone she meets,” said Diane.

The pony is taken out for walks on local roads and tracks and recently had her first paddle in the sea.

A visit from the dentist didn’t phase her either.

“Bee is a superb little pony who I adore,” said Diane.

The other pony found with Bee has also gone on to enjoy a much happier life after being rehomed by World Horse Welfare.

Buggy was crawling with maggots and unable to stand when rescued from the Yorkshire field.

Last August the two-year-old was crowed champion rescue pony at Equifest.

