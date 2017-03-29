11-year-old runs round every British racecourse in a week

James Clarkson, 11, is more than halfway through an impressive challenge – running a circuit of every National Hunt racecourse in the country to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

There are 34 National Hunt tracks in Britain, and running round each one will total 50 miles. As of Wednesday evening (29 March), James had ticked off 20 of the 34 courses. He aims to finish at Newton Abbott on Friday evening.

James said: “In Year six at my school, Blundell’s [in Devon], we are encouraged to do a project for charity. I love running and racing, so came up with this idea of running round all the racecourses. I don’t think anyone has done it before.

“My dad [Ed] has taken the week off work to drive me 1,659 miles between the courses.

“Everyone has been so helpful and supportive. At Plumpton I ran with Wocket Woy and the Pwoducer, and at Newbury Mick Fitzgerald ran with me and we talked all the way. I would like to be a jockey one day but I think I will be too tall.”

James, who organised and planned the entire trip himself, and thanked all the racecourses for allowing him to run there as well as his dad, hopes to raise £6,500 for the Injured Jockeys Fund. To donate, visit his JustGiving page.

